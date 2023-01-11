Iran sentences Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of ex-prez Rafsanjani to five years in prison

Iran on Tuesday sentenced Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani to five years in prison. Her lawyer Neda Shams in a tweet claimed that Faezeh is still in prison and there are other charges against her. According to the news agency ISNA, Faezeh in 2022 was indicted by Tehran's prosecutor on charges of "propaganda against the system." She was later detained and transferred to Evin prison in September last year.

Over the past few months, Iran has detained a number of renowned activists, lawyers and public figures amid the anti-government protests that have made the situation in the country tense.

Faezeh, a known 'Iranian activist' has over the past decade been jailed several times for making anti-government statements and also protesting in the ongoing demonstrations. She also spent several months in prison after an arrest in 2012 for her anti-government statements.

Watch | Iran sentences three more protesters to death

Her father Rafsanjani became the president a year after the end of the Iran-Iraq war. He was a revolutionary leader who fought Shah's regime and its western and economic policies and urged for liberalisation and privatisation programmes.

The executions of two young men on Saturday, including a karate champion and a volunteer children's coach, sparked outrage not just in Iran but around the world.

According to statements made by Iranian officials and media as cited by CNN, as of now in Iran, almost 42 protesters have received death sentences as the officials attempt to deal with the public's angry sentiment.

Till now, four people are confirmed to have been executed in connection with the ongoing protests that were sparked after the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini.

