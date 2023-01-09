Scores agitate outside Iranian jail ahead of execution of two anti-govt protesters

Scores of people held an overnight demonstration outside a prison in Iran against the impending execution of two anti-regime protesters.

Videos posted on social media showed people chanting slogans in front of Rajai Shahr jail in Karaj city, while the mother of one the men at risk of execution pleaded for clemency outside the jail, reports BBC.

Mohammad Ghobadlou, 22, and Mohammad Boroughani were found guilty of running over a police officer in a car during protests in November. Ghobadlou’s mother says that her son was not present at the scene when the police officer died.

This comes after two protesters were hanged on Saturday, drawing international condemnation.

The UN human rights office decried the "shocking" executions of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, saying that Iran followed "unfair trials based on forced confessions".

A Revolutionary Court found the men guilty of "corruption on Earth" for allegedly killing a member of the paramilitary Basij force in Karaj in November. Both denied the charge and said they were tortured.

Iran has been punishing the protesters who have been on the streets for more than four months following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for breaking the Islamic dress code.

The Iranian government treats the protests as “treason” and vowed to crack down on further demonstrations.

According to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA), at least 519 protesters and 68 security personnel have been killed in the unrest.

Iran envoys summoned worldwide

Iranian ambassadors in Europe are being summoned over the execution of two men on Saturday, putting Iran on the backburner.

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat on Monday after Iranian authorities executed protestors Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini.

"Today I have summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires to condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent executions we witnessed over the weekend," Cleverly said in a statement.

France, too, followed suit on Monday and summoned Iran’s envoy over the regime’s crackdown on demonstrations.

"The Iranian charge d'affaires will be summoned today to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs to convey our firmest condemnation of these executions and the current repression in Iran," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Germany lodged its protest against the executions, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calling Iranian envoy in Berlin "to make unmistakably clear that the brutal repression, the oppression and the terrorising of its own population as well as the most recent two executions will not remain without consequence".

