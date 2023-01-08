Iran finds new methods to enforce Hijab law, terms it part of religious values: Reports

Iran is in the midst of implementing new methods to enforce the Hijab law, requiring women to dress modestly and wear headscarves in public places, which includes imposing a fine, denying employment and even barring those without a headscarf from leaving the country, said reports.

Earlier this year, the Islamic republic faced widespread protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody following her arrest for alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women by the country’s morality police for ‘inappropriate’ attire.

“Observance of hijab is a legal issue and one of our religious values. Most of our women also observe this issue,” said Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to the Rouydad24 website, on Friday.

Reportedly, he was defending his decision after media reports alleged that Iranian police have resumed warning women over headscarves as many received a warning via SMS about removing their hijabs inside their car, in the past week or so.

A report by the Fars news agency, which is supposedly affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), citing an anonymous senior police officer source, told them that the new phase of a plan to enforce hijab has commenced across the country, which includes the warning SMS.

The development comes after a lawmaker in December reportedly said that the regime is making some decisions about the hijab rules and that the methods of enforcing them may change. “It is possible that women who do not observe hijab would be informed via SMS, asking them to respect the law,” said a report by Iran International citing the official.

It added, “After notifying them, we enter the warning stage... and last, the bank account of the person who unveiled may be blocked.” Additionally, a report by Reformist Shargh Daily, on Thursday (January 5) claimed that the new measures include banning those without headscarves from leaving the country, denying them access to public services, employment and even community services as well as imposing fines.



