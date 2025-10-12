Iran says open to 'fair' nuclear talks but vows it won’t halt uranium enrichment

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday (Oct 11) that Tehran was willing to consider a “reasonable, balanced, and fair” nuclear proposal from the United States, but stressed that no such offer has been received yet. “If we receive a reasonable, balanced, and fair proposal from the Americans for negotiations, we will certainly consider it,” Araghchi told state television. He emphasised, however, that Iran will continue enriching uranium while exploring measures to build international trust in the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Iran says it all depends on the US

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that any progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks would be conditional on the US taking reciprocal steps, such as lifting some sanctions. "Of course, this is conditional on the other side also taking steps to build trust — by lifting part of the sanctions," he said, adding that the two countries were reportedly exchanging messages through mediators.

Nuclear talks remain tense

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated after five rounds of nuclear negotiations stalled, further complicated by a twelve-day conflict in June this year. During that war, the US supported Israel in strikes against key Iranian nuclear sites.

While Iran insists its nuclear activities are peaceful, the US and several European allies demand a complete halt to uranium enrichment.

Iran on Gaza ceasefire and Israel

Araghchi also weighed in on the Gaza ceasefire after two years of war. He expressed strong distrust of Israel, calling it the “Zionist regime” and accusing it of violating previous ceasefire agreements. Still, he said Iran supports any plan that halts Israeli attacks.

“We warn about the tricks and betrayals of the Zionist regime (Israel) regarding previous agreements... There is absolutely no trust in the Zionist regime,” he said, adding “Any plan that serves to halt these (Israel's) crimes has always had our support.”