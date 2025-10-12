/Miracle amid horror: Tennessee factory explosion kills 16, two workers found alive — foul play not ruled out

A powerful explosion ripped through an explosives factory in Bucksnort, Tennessee, killing 16 people and injuring several others, local authorities said Saturday (Oct 11). The death toll has been lowered after two people earlier presumed dead were found alive. The blast on Friday (Oct 10) destroyed an entire building at the Accurate Energetic Systems-owned plant, which manufactures explosives for military and demolition use. The explosion was so intense that it shook homes miles away and sent debris flying across the area.

Miracle: Two workers were found alive

Officials had initially feared 18 people were dead, but the toll was revised after two missing workers were found alive. “We have been able to locate and determine the two other folks (were) not on the site,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said in a statement. Initially, with their vehicles and personal items found at the scene of the blast, authorities had assumed they fell victim to the tragedy.

What happened? What caused the blast?

Accurate Energetic Systems described the incident as “a tragic accident,” while investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said the cause remains unclear.

We “are not any closer today to determining the origin and cause of this explosion,” ATF official Brice McCracken told reporters late Saturday.

Authorities have not ruled out foul play. In an earlier statement, Sheriff Davis said, "Can I say we're going to rule out foul play? We can't answer that". He added that it could take “days, weeks, or months” before they determine what triggered the blast.

Special teams are moving cautiously through the wreckage, calling in bomb technicians when necessary. DNA testing will be used to identify the victims.