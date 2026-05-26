/Iran’s new SNSC chief vows ‘no retreat’ against US, Israel in first public address; 'Tehran stronger than it was in starting', says IRGC commander

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the newly appointed head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, delivered a hard-line message in his first public address, declaring that Iran would not back down in its confrontation with the United States and Israel. “There will be no retreat” in Iran’s fight against the US and Israel, Zolghadr said, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. “The military field, the diplomatic field, and the people sent forth into the streets demonstrated this through their courageous resistance and brought the enemy to its knees,” he added.

Zolghadr, a longtime regime insider, was appointed to lead the National Security Council in March after the death of his predecessor, Ali Larijani, who was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike. Before taking over the role, Zolghadr served as the second-in-command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). His appointment is widely seen as a sign of the growing influence of the Revolutionary Guard within Iran’s leadership since the conflict escalated. Calling for national solidarity, Zolghadr urged Iranians to maintain ‘unity and cohesion’, saying social unity itself is another battlefield in the struggle. “A collective effort to prevent any divisive words or actions will bring beloved Iran to final victory, God willing,” he added.

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Tehran's Revolutionary Guard commander claims Iran is ‘stronger today than at the start of the war’

Meanwhile, the commander of the IRGC in Greater Tehran claimed that Iran is now stronger than it was at the beginning of the war with the US and Israel. According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, Brig. Gen. Hassan Hassanzadeh said US officials know very well that Iran is stronger today than on the first day of the war. He warned that if Washington continued what he described as a strategy of pressure and threats, the United States would again face defeat and ‘heavy, fatal, and regrettable blows’.

Hassanzadeh, who oversees the protection of Tehran and key Iranian regime institutions, claimed the country’s armed forces had grown stronger during the conflict. “Iran’s armed forces have not only not been weakened but have become stronger, more prepared and better equipped than at the beginning of the war,” he said, as quoted by Fars. “All of the defense capabilities and strategic equipment of the Islamic Republic have been produced by Iranian youth, and the enemy may be able to cause disruptions at some points but will never be able to stop Iran’s progress in the missile, drone, and other power-building areas,” he added.