/'If he knew the history.. he wouldn't have': Iran's dig at Rubio's Taj Mahal visit goes viral

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continued his visit to India, he visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. However, the visit quickly sparked reactions online, with Iran taking a swipe at Rubio amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. The Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad reacted sharply to photographs shared by Rubio and his wife in front of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Referencing the Persian influence behind the monument, the consulate suggested Rubio lacked understanding of its historical roots.

“If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn't have posed for a picture here. This monument was built out for the love of emperor's Iranian wife, crafted by the genius of Iranian architects, meanwhile his government today threatens to wipe out Iranian civilization, insulting other civilizations,” the Consulate posted on X. The remarks come as delegations from Iran and the United States remain engaged in negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

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The statement also highlighted Persia’s deep influence on Mughal-era architecture in India. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan commissioned the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who was of Persian descent. The monument is considered one of the finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture with strong Persian artistic elements. According to Britannica, thousands of artisans and workers from India, Persia, and several other regions contributed to the construction of the mausoleum, its surrounding structures, and intricate ornamentation.

The official Uttar Pradesh tourism website also says that passages from the Quran have been used throughout the complex as decorative elements. Rubio, who is on a three-day visit to India, described the Taj Mahal as ‘one of the wonders of the world’.