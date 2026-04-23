/Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi splashed with red liquid after Berlin press conference

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splashed with red liquid on Thursday as he exited a building following a news conference in Berlin. The incident occurred outside the press conference venue shortly after he had addressed journalists. Pahlavi waved to supporters despite the disruption before entering a waiting vehicle that departed the scene. Police detained the alleged perpetrator immediately. The motive behind the act was not officially confirmed, though the event unfolded amid both support and opposition to Pahlavi’s presence in Germany.

Criticism of ceasefire and negotiations

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During the briefing, Pahlavi sharply criticised ongoing diplomatic approaches towards Iran. Referring to ceasefire efforts and negotiations, he said they were based on flawed assumptions. “The whole narrative of ceasefire and negotiation is still based on thinking that … you’re going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists,” he said, adding, “I don’t see that happening.”

He described engagement with Iran’s current leadership as ineffective, calling it 'appeasement'. Pahlavi further argued that “no deal will solve this. No negotiations will solve this,” asserting that such expectations misread the nature of the regime.

He was later confronted by an Iranian demonstrator following the conference, who threw red liquid at him as he exited the building after the press briefing.

Political positioning and wider message

Pahlavi, 65, is the son of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Living in exile since then, he has repeatedly positioned himself as a potential figure in any political transition if the Shiite theocracy fall in Iran and has supported the US-Israeli military intervention in the Middle East. During his Berlin visit, which followed trips to Sweden and Italy, he called on European governments to take firmer measures, including expelling Iranian ambassadors and supporting access to uncensored internet within Iran.

In the conference the exiled Prince also expressed hope for internal change, stating that “the strategy is ultimately for people to be able to reclaim the streets.” While he pointed to support among younger Iranians, saying “today’s Gen Z in Iran are my biggest supporters,” his leadership claims remain contested among diaspora groups and have not received formal backing from international governments.

Divided reception and international context

Pahlavi’s visit drew mixed reactions. Supporters gathered in his favour, while critics protested, reflecting divisions within the Iranian diaspora. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government did not schedule formal meetings with him, though some lawmakers were expected to engage in discussions.

The episode underscores both the polarised views surrounding Pahlavi and the broader tensions linked to Iran’s political future, as debates over diplomacy, regime change and international engagement continue.