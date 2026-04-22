/'50% of stockpile depleted': What are US THAAD missiles, what makes them so rare and critical?

A THAAD battery consists of six launchers, each carrying eight interceptors, supported by an AN/TPY-2 radar and associated command systems. The United States operates only eight THAAD batteries. CSIS analysis says that at least two were outside the continental United States in Guam and South Korea before the Iran war; several batteries have been deployed from the United States to the Middle East for Operation Epic Fury. The United Arab Emirates also has two, and Saudi Arabia has one.