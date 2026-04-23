/'T-shirts, eyeglasses, pens, rugs &..’: How the Iran war could make everyday essentials more expensive

Even the most ordinary goods can be affected by geopolitical tensions. Ongoing disruptions—including blockades, ship seizures and attacks on vessels—have hampered shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, significantly constraining the flow of oil and liquefied natural gas. While tensions have heightened uncertainty around shipping security in the region, any sustained disruption to flows through the Strait can have far-reaching consequences. When access is constrained, the impact extends beyond fuel markets, influencing the cost of everyday consumer goods that depend on petroleum-based materials.