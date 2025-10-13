/Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions escalate

Iran on Sunday (Oct 12) urged restraint as tensions between neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to rise. In a post on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, while calling for restraint, voiced concern over the recent developments between Islamabad and Kabul. Underscoring the importance of mutual respect for each country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said Tehran was prepared to act as a mediator to help resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan cross-border tensions.

This comes as Afghanistan and Pakistan earlier on Sunday claimed that dozens of each other’s troops were killed during heavy border clashes overnight. The fighting followed attacks by Taliban forces on Pakistani troops late Saturday, which Kabul called “retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul.” Pakistan has not formally acknowledged the strikes but insists it has the right to defend itself against militancy planned from Afghan soil.

Conflicting casualty reports

The two sides offered different figures. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 wounded, while nine Taliban fighters died. Pakistan’s military said 23 of its soldiers and over 200 Taliban-affiliated forces were killed.

Tensions flare on both sides

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he called “provocations” by Afghanistan, warning: “There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response.”

Several border crossings were closed Sunday, and additional troops were deployed at Torkham, the main crossing between Kabul and Islamabad. Officials said no further clashes were reported there Sunday morning.

Militancy has surged in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since the US-led troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and the Taliban’s return to power. Most attacks are linked to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which Islamabad says operates with support from Afghan Taliban authorities.