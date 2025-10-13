/Maduro calls Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado a ‘demonic witch’. Here's why

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado a “demonic witch,” days after she was honoured for promoting democracy. At a public event, Maduro mocked her while accusing her of siding with foreign powers. Read full story.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday (Oct 12) lashed out at opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, labelling her a “demonic witch” just two days after she won the Nobel Peace Prize. Maduro, who has long accused the opposition of plotting with foreign powers to topple his government, claimed that “ninety per cent of the population" rejects Machado. However, he did not comment directly on her award. This comes just two days after the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday (Oct 10) honoured Machado, 58, for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”
Speaking at an "Indigenous Resistance Day" event commemorating the discovery of the Americas, Maduro slammed Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado, saying, "Ninety per cent of the population rejects the demonic witch". While he did not take Machado's name, it was an apparent dig at the opposition leader. According to AFP, the Venezuelan government often refers to Machado as “la sayona,” a spirit from local folklore depicted as a pale-skinned woman with long black hair — a description often used to mock the opposition leader.
“We want peace, and we will have peace, but peace with freedom, with sovereignty,” Maduro said at the event marking Venezuela’s version of Columbus Day.
Machado happens to be a vocal supporter of US-backed efforts to pressure Maduro’s government to transition away from autocratic rule and into democracy. She even dedicated her Nobel Prize to “the suffering people of Venezuela” and to US President Donald Trump, who was also nominated for the award.
Speaking on Fox News a day after her win, Machado said Trump “deserves” the Peace Prize “because not only has he been involved in resolving eight wars in just a few months, but his actions have been decisive in bringing Venezuela to the threshold of freedom.” However, her support for Trump has gained her the nickname "La Sayona" and accusations from Maduro that she was risking Venezuela's sovereignty and calling for a foreign invasion.