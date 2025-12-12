/Iran: Nobel-prize-winning activist Narges Mohammadi ‘violently’ arrested

Google Preferred
Dec 12, 2025
Iranian security forces on Friday (Dec 12) "violently" arrested the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi at a memorial ceremony for a lawyer who died earlier this month, her supporters said.

Mohammadi was granted temporary leave from prison in December 2024. She was detained along with several other activists at the ceremony for lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, who was found dead in his office last week, her foundation wrote on X.

The Narges Mohammadi Foundation said that activists Sepideh Gholian, Hasti Amiri, Pouran Nazemi, Alieh Motalebzadeh and several others were also detained during the gathering.

Mohammadi has accused the Iranian authorities of intensifying pressure on civil society since the June ceasefire with Israel. She said repression of activists, journalists and critics has deepened.

