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Iran makes new threats, says parks, tourist places under radar for Tehran's enemies

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 12:56 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 12:56 IST
Iran makes new threats, says parks, tourist places under radar for Tehran's enemies

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Story highlights

Amid Ira's threat, Trump announced he is considering "winding down" military operations, claiming the US is "very close" to meeting its victory plan.

Iran is making threats of a different kind. On Friday (March 20) a top military spokesman warned that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide would no longer be safe for its enemies. The warning has come almost three weeks into U.S.-Israeli strikes that have led to killing of Tehran's top leaders, including its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to Iranian state television Gen Abolfazl Shekarchi said “From now on, based on the information we have about you, even parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you.”

He said that US and Iranian officials could be pursued beyond active conflict zone.

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“We are watching your cowardly officials and commanders, pilots and wicked soldiers,” Shekarchi said, adding that “promenades, resorts and tourist and entertainment centres” would also be targeted.

Trump announces surprise exit strategy

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Meanwhile, Trump on Friday (Mar 20) announced he is considering "winding down" military operations, claiming the US is "very close" to meeting its victory plan.

Taking to Truth Social, the POTUS laid out five "objectives" that the US has achieved or is "close to meeting". However, he did not lay down any immediate timeline or a confirmation of how close the five targets are to being achieved.

While Iran has set three conditions to end war. In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (Mar 12), after speaking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, said that the war will only end after three conditions will be met - namely - recognition of Islamic Republic's legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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