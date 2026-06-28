/‘Iran has no path other than achieving nuclear deterrence’: IRGC media

A commentary published by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency has argued that the country has no alternative but to develop a nuclear weapon, marking a departure from the long-standing public position of Iranian authorities. The unsigned commentary, published by Fars, said Iran needed to achieve "nuclear deterrence" to remove the threat of military action by the United States and Israel.

"Iran has no path other than achieving nuclear deterrence, so that the military option for the occupation and partition of Iran is taken off the table," the commentary said. It added that Iran must "definitely achieve nuclear deterrence" to negotiate "from the proper position" and ensure that future disputes are resolved through talks rather than military action.

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"To attain the peace of mind it needs, Iran must definitely achieve nuclear deterrence so that it can be assured that the remaining issues will be resolved through negotiation," the commentary said.

The article further argued that nuclear deterrence would help create a balance of power with the United States and Israel, both of which it said possess nuclear weapons. "Nuclear deterrence means that you can achieve a balance of power against the United States and Israel, which possess atomic bombs. It does not mean that war will not occur; rather, the scope of the conflict will become controllable," it said.

Fars is closely aligned with conservative elements of Iran's political and security establishment, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, the commentary has not been endorsed by any Iranian government official.