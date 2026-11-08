/Iran executes three men convicted of working for us and Israel during protests

Iranian authorities executed three men on Sunday (Nov 8) following their conviction for carrying out operations on behalf of Israel and the United States during nationwide anti-government protests in January, according to the country’s judiciary. Reporting from the judiciary’s official Mizan Online website confirmed that the death sentences against Hassan Divband, Hamid Kazemi, and Reza Zanganeh were carried out in the morning after being upheld by the Supreme Court.

The three men were convicted of "participating in operational activities on behalf of the Israeli Zionist regime, the United States and hostile groups" during the unrest. State media reported that the defendants engaged in violent acts in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, including deploying Molotov cocktails, grenades, bladed weapons, and firearms, as well as setting fire to public facilities. Several co-defendants in the same case were handed prison terms ranging between five and ten years.

The executions stem from a widespread protest movement that initially erupted in December due to the rising cost of living. The demonstrations quickly escalated into broad anti-government rallies, reaching their peak intensity on January 8 and 9.

Iranian officials previously stated that more than 3,000 people died during the unrest, placing the blame for the violence on "terrorist acts" orchestrated by Washington and Tel Aviv. However, foreign-based non-governmental organisations have contested the government's official death toll, reporting significantly higher casualties and asserting that Iranian security forces fired directly on demonstrators.