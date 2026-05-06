/Iran denies attack claims on UAE; Israel 'prepared to respond with force' amid rising tensions

Iran’s military on Tuesday (May 5) rejected accusations from the United Arab Emirates that it had carried out recent drone and missile attacks, calling the claims baseless. “The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not launch any missile or drone operation against the United Arab Emirates these past days,” the Khatam al-Anbiya central command said in a statement. “The report of that country's Ministry of Defence is categorically denied and completely unfounded,” it added, while warning that any attacks originating from Emirati soil would trigger a ‘firm response’.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Israel signaled readiness for escalation. The country’s new air force chief, Major General Omer Tischler, said that Israel could deploy its full fleet of fighter jets against Iran if necessary. “We are closely monitoring the developments in Iran and are prepared to deploy the entire air force eastward if required,” Tischler said during a ceremony where he took over command from Major General Tomer Bar.

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“The air force will continue to act with determination, with power and with responsibility against threats in every arena, at every stage and against every enemy.” At the same event, Israel’s military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir emphasized that the country remains vigilant. He said the military was “prepared to respond with force to any attempt to harm Israel”. The developments come weeks into a fragile ceasefire following a regional conflict that escalated after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran in February. Since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, Israel has conducted sustained air operations across Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond.