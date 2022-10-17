Iran: Death toll increases to eight in Tehran's Evin prison fire, IHR demands international probe 

A fire tore through Tehran's Evin prison and claimed lives of eight inmates, the Iranian judiciary confirmed the news, increasing the death toll, and inflaming emotions one month after Mahsa Amini's death-related protests.

Human rights organisations expressed their concerns about the event and said that the actual death toll would be much higher.

A day prior, it was stated that four Evin prison inmates had died from smoke inhalation. The judiciary's website Mizan Online reported on Monday that four later injured victims had died.

In a video released on social media, gunshots and explosions can be heard during the dramatic fire from the building.

The government has accused "thugs" of torching a prison clothing depot and reported clashes between inmates and guards who intervened to stop the fight, AFP reported.

The Evin prison, known for mistreating political prisoners and housing thousands of people imprisoned on criminal accusations, received hundreds of detained protesters.

While Mizan reported that those killed had been found guilty of robbery, the official INRA news agency said that the clash had nothing to do with the recent clashes in the country.

Iran Human Rights (IHR) demands an international probe with UN backing.

According to IHR, families of inmates gathered outside Evin on Sunday to learn about their loved ones.

Activists were further perplexed when state television initially reported a death toll of 40 but later revised it to four

Recently, US President Joe Biden supported the protesters on Sunday (October 16). After this, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused him of "inciting chaos."

