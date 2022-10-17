What is the Fateh missile that Iran is rumored to deliver to Russia?

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its eighth month, the former is looking for supplies to fill its depleted arsenal. To fill the gap, Iran has reportedly entered the fray and is expected to deliver short-range ballistic missiles viz. Fateh-110 and its advanced version such as Zolfaghar to Kremlin, per a report by the Washington Post.

The report quoted US and allied security officials as its source and added that not only will Iran be sending the missiles, but it will also be delivering attack drones.

While the report claims that Russia will be receiving the secret delivery, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian couple of days made it clear that it will not be sending any weapons.

"We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war. We have not considered and do not consider war to be the right path either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen," said Amir-Abdollahian

"We have defence cooperation with Russia, but our policy regarding the war in Ukraine is not sending weapons to the conflicting parties, but stopping the war and ending the displacement of people."

What is Fateh missile?

Fateh or Fateh-110 missile is a road-mobile, solid-propellant, short-range ballistic missile that weighs almost 3,450 kilogrammes. It is known for its extreme precision and has a range of 300 kilometres which makes it all the more suitable for Russian operations.

Some reports state that the missile is a modified version of the unguided Zelzal-2 but with better control and guidance systems. The Fateh missile has two variants, designated Fateh 2 (A-11A) and Fateh 3 (A-110B)

Iran reportedly started developing the missile in 1995. However, the first flight took place six years later in 2001. A year later, the missile entered into production and reached operating capability in 2004.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards successfully tested the missile in 2007 and according to some rumours, it is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead as well. Iran has used the missile in its military operation since 2017, targeting Iraq on multiple occasions.

