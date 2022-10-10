Multiple blasts rock Ukrainian cities, Zelensky says Russia 'wants to wipe us from face of Earth'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia wants to "wipe" Ukraine from the face of Earth after multiple missile attacks rocked Ukrainian cities, including multiple missile strikes on Kyiv, the first bombardment on the capital in months.

Zelensky said, "Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," Zelensky said on social media, accusing Russia of wanting to "wipe us from the face of the Earth".

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.