Tehran, Iran

Iran has urged the European Union (EU) to change its "irresponsible behaviour" towards Tehran following discussions with a senior EU diplomat in Geneva on Friday (Nov 29).

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the EU had been asked to "abandon its self-centred and irresponsible behaviour towards issues and challenges of this continent and international matters." The statement came after the Iranian delegation met Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the EU’s foreign affairs department.

Key talks with Britain, France, and Germany on horizon

The talks took place ahead of a separate meeting between Britain, France, and Germany with Iranian representatives to address Iran's nuclear programme. However, few details about the agenda were disclosed by the countries’ foreign ministries.

On Thursday, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Gharibabadi also held discussions with Mora. Mora later commented on X that the meeting involved a "frank exchange" on several issues, including Iran's military support to Russia, which he said "has to stop," the need for a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear activities, regional tensions, and human rights concerns.

UN nuclear watchdog says Iran to install thousands of new centrifuges

In a related development, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed on Friday that Iran plans to install approximately 6,000 additional centrifuges to enhance uranium enrichment. According to a report cited by AFP, these centrifuges at the Fordo and Natanz facilities would enable Iran to enrich uranium to levels of up to five per cent, exceeding the 3.67 per cent cap set under the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes. However, the IAEA has pointed out that Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapon state enriching uranium to a level as high as 60 per cent.

Israel would do "everything" to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israel would do "everything" to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. This statement followed remarks from Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi, who warned that Iran might reconsider its ban on developing nuclear weapons if Western sanctions continue.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, Araghchi expressed frustration over unmet commitments, such as the lifting of sanctions, which has sparked internal debate in Tehran over a possible shift in its nuclear policy.

“We have no intention to go further than 60 per cent for the time being, and this is our determination right now,” Araghchi said. However, he elaborated, “there is this debate going on in Iran, and mostly among the elites… whether we should change our nuclear doctrine,” as the current approach has proven "insufficient in practice."

The 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers sought to ease sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear activities to prevent weapon development. However, the deal has faced repeated challenges and setbacks, leaving its future uncertain.

