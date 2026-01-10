The Iranian army, in a statement, said that it would protect the critical infrastructure of the country at any cost and urged Iranians to thwart "the enemy's plots". The military on Saturday, January 10, accused Israel and “hostile terrorist groups” of undermining the country's internal security. Iran’s ‍elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a separate statement on Saturday that protecting the 1979 Islamic revolution was a “red line”.

“The Army, under the command of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, together with other armed forces, in addition to monitoring enemy movements in the region, will resolutely protect and safeguard national interests, the country’s strategic infrastructure, and public property,” said the Iranian Army.

The recent statement came after the provocative remarks by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump and Reza Palhavi, the exiled head of the House of Palhavi. Rubio posted on X, "The United States supports the brave people of Iran.” US President Donald Trump warned Iran’s leaders, saying, “You better not start shooting because we’ll start shooting too.” Reza Palhavi, a US resident, had been campaigning for regime change and had urged for US and foreign support. Reza Palhavi, the descendant of the pro-Western Shah ruler, had lived his life outside of the contemporary realities of the ordinary Iranians.

The protest, which started against economic hardship, inflation and currency collapse, has spread to multiple cities across Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Qom, Shiraz and others. The state media said that a municipal building was set on fire. State media also broadcast the footage of the funeral of the members of the forces who were killed in the protest in the cities of Shiraz, Qom and Hamedan. Saturday marks the start of the work week in Iran, but most of the schools and universities remain closed, and many of the classes are conducted online. State TV repeatedly played a driving, martial orchestral arrangement from the “Epic of Khorramshahr” by Iranian composer Majid Entezami, which was repeatedly played during the war with Israel and during the 2022 protest against the death of Mahsa Amini.