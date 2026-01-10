/Netanyahu says Israel may end reliance on US military aid within a decade

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with The Economist, declared that Israel wants to “taper off” reliance on US military aid within a decade. This is the first time an Israeli Prime Minister has discussed not seeking the renewal of the package of $3.8 billion per year. He said the goal is already in progress, and he wants Israel to be as independent as possible. He said that the US aid was “deeply appreciated”, but Israel itself has “come of age”.

Netanyahu said that in his most recent visit to the US, he told Trump that Israel “very deeply appreciates the military aid that America has given us over the years. But here too, we've come of age, and we've developed incredible capacities in our economy, which will soon, certainly within a decade, reach about a trillion dollars.” However, he further added that he wants US allegiance and support, wants to remain its ally in the Middle East.

Top GOP senator calls to end Israeli aid

Responding to the comments of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wrote in a Post on X that there is no need to end “wait ten years”, the US would also like to save billions of dollars in taxpayers' money which could be reinvested in the US army "which is the best in the world and in great demand."

In 2016, the US and Israeli governments signed an MoU till September 2028, which provides $38 billion in military aid, $33 billion in grants to buy military equipment and $5 billion for missile defence systems. In the first two years of Israel's genocidal war on Palestine, the United States provided $32 billion in direct military aid covering 70 per cent of Israel's war-related military spending.

On the Iran protest and the West Bank annexation

Netanyahu said that these moments inside Iran, where people of Iran are taking control of their “destiny”, he denied any Israeli involvement. He further did not comment on US President Donald Trump's comments. He added that revolutions should come from within. However, if Iran chooses to attack Israel, "there will be horrible consequences for Iran. That's definite. Everything else, I think we should see what is happening inside Iran."

When asked about the violence of the West Bank, he chose not to comment. But said that the US President Donald Trump has previously hinted at his willingness to annexation. He further added that Arabian leaders "don't give a hoot" about the Palestinian issue."They care about its effect on the street."