/Iran warns of possible preemptive military strikes amid protests and rising US tensions

Iran National Defence Council has stated that it may not wait to be attacked first and warned of a preemptive strike against unnamed “long-standing enemies”, in the case it feels any threat to its national security, territorial integrity and independence. Iran warned that its national security and sovereignty are an "uncrossable red line". The warning comes after US President Donald Trump threatened Iran that it would be “hit very hard” if the nation targeted the protestors.

“Within the framework of legitimate self-defence, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not consider itself limited to reacting after the action and considers objective signs of threat to be part of the security equation,” the statement read.

The message, however, did not specify the adversary. Iran is still recovering from the consequences of the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025. Further, the US sanctions have pushed the country to the brink. It is witnessing a massive protest against inflation, the rising cost of living, which has spread across Tehran and other major cities.

The government seems unfazed by these protests and, at the same time, faces external pressure from the US and Israel. Israeli intelligence has engaged in misinformation campaigns related to the protests. The former CIA director Mike Pompeo has also indicated that the protests were infiltrated by the MOSSAD agents. Students in Shiraz, southwestern Iran, have held a protest condemning the violence.

Iran has accused its long-standing enemies of “a calculated approach aimed at the disintegration of beloved Iran”. “The intensification of threatening rhetoric and interference, which goes beyond mere verbal posturing, can be interpreted as hostile conduct,” said Iran in the statement. It would take “proportionate, firm, and deterrent response,” ready for any possible consequences.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a new military plan, “Operation Iron Strike”, emphasising "solidarity with the aspirations of the Iranian people for freedom.”Various Media reports suggest that the plan could involve striking various military infrastructure, coinciding with the protest. However, specific details of the operation remain undisclosed. A British MP, Tom Tugendhat, said there have been reports floating about massive cargo shipments from Russia landing in Iran. Neither Iran nor Russia have responded to these claims.