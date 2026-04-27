/Iran and Oman assert joint control over Strait of Hormuz to end 'dual blockade'

In a significant shift, Iran and Oman have formally aligned their positions on the Strait of Hormuz. Following high-level talks in Muscat, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi issued coordinated statements emphasising a "neighbour-first" policy that seeks to de-escalate the current "dual blockade" without extra-regional interference.The alignment is a direct pushback against the US Navy's counter-blockade of Iranian ports, which began on April 13. By framing Hormuz as a bilateral Omani-Iranian concern, the two nations are attempting to create a new "navigation regime".

Oman, traditionally a neutral mediator, has notably shifted its tone. While the Sultanate continues to push for a peaceful reopening of the Strait, FM Albusaidi emphasised that the war "is not of Iran's making" and that lasting freedom of navigation requires "practical solutions" rather than military coercion said Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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The market has responded with cautious optimism. However, Brent Crude remains volatile at $107.49, as traders wait to see if the US will respect this new Omani-Iranian framework or continue its naval enforcement.

In contrast, ranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf listed Iran’s strategic leverage as mostly "unplayed," signaling room for escalation:

SOH (Partly Played): The Strait of Hormuz

BEM (Unplayed): The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait

Pipelines (Unplayed): Regional energy infrastructure