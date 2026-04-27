/Lebanon’s President Aoun hits back at Hezbollah over ‘sovereignty’ and Israel talks

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun issued a sharp public rebuke to Hezbollah leadership, defending the presidency’s right to oversee indirect maritime and security negotiations with Israel. The president’s statement marks a significant escalation in the domestic power struggle over how Lebanon should navigate the "Islamabad Accord" framework and regional de-escalation. "My goal is to reach an end to the state of war with Israel, similar to the armistice agreement" of 1949, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in a statement Monday (Apr 27).

The president's statement followed Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem's comments, which sharply criticised the government. Qassem described direct negotiations with Israel as a "grave sin". "We categorically reject direct negotiations with Israel, and those in power should know that their actions will not benefit Lebanon or themselves," Qassem said in a statement, aired by the group's TV channel Al-Manar. Hezbollah's criticism targeted the presidency’s willingness to discuss "security corridors" along the Blue Line as a means to unlock stalled offshore energy exploration.

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The rift between the Lebanese Presidency and Hezbollah has reached a critical constitutional flashpoint. Following the collapse of the March 2026 ceasefire, President Joseph Aoun has aggressively asserted his "exclusive mandate" under Article 52 to lead indirect negotiations with Israel. This move seeks to bypass Hezbollah’s rhetorical veto and unlock the Islamabad Accord framework to end the devastating maritime blockade.

Hezbollah leadership has retaliated by labelling the talks a "grave sin" and "free concessions" to the Zionist entity, accusing the state of negotiating from a position of weakness. This "clash of mandates" reflects a desperate state attempt to reclaim sovereignty and prioritise economic survival, specifically offshore gas exploration, over Hezbollah’s ideological "resistance" agenda as the nation faces a severe energy and supply crisis.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,500 people since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.