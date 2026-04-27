/'Our defensive resistance will continue': Hezbollah leader rejects Lebanon-Israel direct talks

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday (April 27) said he is not in favour of Lebanon’s planned direct talks with Israel as the move will not benefit Lebanon. In a statement Qassem said “We categorically reject direct negotiations with Israel, and those in power should know that their actions will not benefit Lebanon or themselves."

Qassem urged the authorities to “back down from their grave sin that is putting Lebanon in a spiral of instability."

“These direct negotiations and their outcomes are as if they do not exist for us, and they do not concern us in the slightest,” the Hezbollah leader further said and added “we will continue our defensive resistance for Lebanon and its people."

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Netanyahu vows to "vigorously" target Hezbollah if…

The Iranian-backed group has not been in favour of talks, and since the initial ceasefire went into effect last Friday, multiple violations have been reported from both the sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (April 26) said Hezbollah's actions were putting the ceasefire with Lebanon at risk, and vowed to "vigorously" target the Iran-backed group.

Israel reserves the right to respond to "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks," the Israeli President further said.

The warning by Netanyahu comes after Israeli army claimed that Hezbollah launched 2 explosive-laden drones at IDF troops in south Lebanon overnight. The drones hit open areas, causing no injuries.

Later in a statement the Israeli army said the attack is a “blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terror organization."