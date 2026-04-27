/'Will do everything in the interest of Iran', says Putin during his meeting with Araghchi

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday in Moscow and said that his country will continue its strategic relations with Iran. He also hoped that Iran will "weather this difficult period of war" and return to peace.

Putin vowed to do "everything that is in the interest of Iran and other countries in the region.

Iran's Araghchi thanked Putin for his support and said, "relations between Russia and Iran constitute strategic partnership and will continue to strengthen."

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"It’s been proven to everybody that Tehran has friends and allies such as Russia, allies that, in times of need, are standing next to Iran — and we are grateful to you for your support," he said further.

Araghchi blames United States for failed talks

Earlier today, Araghchi on arriving in Saint Petersburg for the scheduled talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed United States for the failure of peace talks in Pakistan, when asked by reporters about the second round of ceasefire talks.

Araghchi also stressed that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is an important issue as tensions continue to flare in West Asia, with the US and Iran ramping up their blockade in the world’s most strategic waterway.

“The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands,” Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

He added that “safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is an important global issue.”

Speaking about talks in Pakistan, Araghchi said, “We held good consultations with our friends in Pakistan… The trip was successful. We assessed the outcome of our recent [meetings] and discussed in what direction and under what conditions talks can move on.”