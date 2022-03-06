Invading Russian military forces belt-maker to weave camouflage webbing for Ukrainian troops

Russia-Ukraine conflict has changed several lives. Many people have lost their loved ones or homes in the bombardment. While others have been forced to flee, take shelter or fight the invading troops.

One such person is weaver Olena Shevtsova, who used to sell handmade Slavic and Ukrainian patterned belts, scarves, sashes, etc before the conflict began.

But now, she has been making concerted efforts to help Ukrainian troops fight Russian forces by employing her skills to come up with camouflage webbing.

Also Read: Defying Ukraine's plea, two US senators share Zelensky’s pics on social media

In an email to CNN, Shevtsova, while describing her fellow volunteers, said, "I call us the spider women."

Some people hang up the webbing, while others make the braiding, and kids also come to help, she said.

"The process reminds me of rug weaving. The hands are busy and it feels better. Last time when I was there, we also sang Ukrainian songs, and it was so cool to uplift the spirit!" Shevtsova.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region in southeastern Ukraine, Shevtsova lives in a small town with her 10-year-old son and her dog and cat.

Also Read | 3,000 Americans volunteer to fight invading Russian forces in Ukraine: Report

Several people around the world are helping Ukrainians by buying their products without even actually asking for them.

Shevtsova has also got support from international buyers in this way. Many people have purchased her products and told her not to worry about shipping them during the conflict.

"I never thought so many people, who don't know me, would like to help me and my family," Shevtsova added.

(With inputs from agencies)