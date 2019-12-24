Internet test review shows government ready to respond to threats: Russia

Russia on Monday tested its internet services to check if it could withstand a cyberattack and also whether it can remain unaffected in case the country is cut off from the international internet network.

The move comes after Russia last month introduced the sovereign internet bill amid fears of censorship and domestic online isolation.

"The results of the tests have shown that on the whole both authorities and service providers are ready to effectively react to emerging risks and threats and ensure reliable work of both the internet and the single telecommunication network," Russia's communications minister Alexei Sokolov said.

"Our goal was to provide an uninterrupted internet service on Russian territory under any circumstances," the Russian minister added.

The results of the tests will be presented to President Putin. The Russian president during a press conference last week had defended the country's new internet guidelines claiming that a "free internet" and "sovereign internet" were not "mutually exclusive".

Putin said the new internet law was aimed at "preventing negative consequences of being disconnected from the global network" which was primarily managed abroad. The new law routes Russian web traffic and data through state authorities.

Russia had asked all domestic networks and email providers to take part in the test on Monday to test the viability of its internal system.

"The purpose of the task is to ensure the reliable operation of the internet in Russia in any conditions and under any circumstances," Sokolov said, adding, "our task is to make sure everything works. That's what today's drills are aimed at."

"The outcomes of the review showed that government agencies and communications operators are ready to respond effectively to threats and to ensure the internet and communications operate effectively," Sokolov said.

