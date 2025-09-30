/Internet blackout in Afghanistan as Taliban raises concern over immoral activities

Afghanistan is witnessing a massive internet outage as the network has been cut off, citing immoral activity, but the ruling Taliban has not given any clear explanation. Afghans settled and working across the world have been unable to reach their families. In the past, the Taliban has expressed concern over the consumption of online pornographic content. This time around, no clarity, but just snapping of the line took place.

People affected

In the time and age where everybody uses the internet for quotidian tasks, this decision has affected roughly43.8 million people, i.e. the population of the country. Afghanistan has already been reeling under restrictions after the Taliban takeover in 2021. From education to freedom of speech, a lot has been curbed.

3G and 4G shutdown

According to news agency Reuters, private news channel Tolo News had warned its viewers of the disruption to its services. It said officials had set a deadline of a week for the shutdown of 3G and 4G internet services for cell phones. The call would leave only the older and almost redundant standard 2G connection active.

Former UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet had issued a statement; she said, “The denial of education violates the human rights of women and girls – beyond their equal right to education, it leaves them more exposed to violence, poverty and exploitation.”

Since 2021, Afghanistan has been no stranger to such bans, all of which are cited as not acceptable under Islamic law. From women's education to their free movement, a lot is at stake. Women's voices and their rights have been silenced like never before.