/Taliban release US citizen after visit by hostage envoy, Qatari mediation

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban released a US citizen from custody on Sunday after a visit by Washington’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler. US citizen Amir Amiry, who had been detained in Afghanistan since December 2024, was released after mediation by Qatar and is on his way to Doha. Boehler’s visit came a week after US President Donald Trump urged the Taliban to give back control of Bagram air base to the United States, threatening “bad things” would happen to Afghanistan if it does not. Amiry is the fifth US citizen freed by the Taliban this year thanks to Qatari mediation. Earlier in September, a British couple held for eight months, was released. “I want to thank Qatar for helping secure his freedom,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X, confirming the release. “POTUS (the president) has made it clear we will not stop until every American unjustly detained abroad is back home.”