/Taliban release US citizen after visit by hostage envoy, Qatari mediation

Amir Amiry is the fifth US citizen freed by the Taliban this year thanks to Qatari mediation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the release and said the president has made it clear “we will not stop until every American unjustly detained abroad is back home.”
Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban released a US citizen from custody on Sunday after a visit by Washington’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler. US citizen Amir Amiry, who had been detained in Afghanistan since December 2024, was released after mediation by Qatar and is on his way to Doha. Boehler’s visit came a week after US President Donald Trump urged the Taliban to give back control of Bagram air base to the United States, threatening “bad things” would happen to Afghanistan if it does not. Amiry is the fifth US citizen freed by the Taliban this year thanks to Qatari mediation. Earlier in September, a British couple held for eight months, was released. “I want to thank Qatar for helping secure his freedom,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X, confirming the release. “POTUS (the president) has made it clear we will not stop until every American unjustly detained abroad is back home.”
The state department said in a statement, “The United States welcomes home US citizen Amir Amiry who was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan. We express our sincere gratitude to Qatar, whose strong partnership and tireless diplomatic efforts were vital to securing his release.”
Also Read: Row intensifies as Shama Junejo claims PM Shehbaz included her in Pakistan’s UN delegation
This homecoming reflects this administration’s determination, reinforced by the president’s recent Executive Order, to protect US nationals from wrongful detention abroad, it added.
“While this marks an important step forward, additional Americans remain unjustly detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will not rest until all our captive citizens are back home,” the statement said.
The Bagram base targeted by Trump was used by US forces after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. It was among the bases the Islamist Taliban movement took over after the withdrawal of American forces in 2021 and toppling of the US-backed government in Kabul.