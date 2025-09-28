/Row intensifies, Shama Junejo claims PM Shehbaz included her in Pakistan’s UN delegation

The inclusion of columnist and social media activist Shama Junejo in Pakistan’s delegation to the United Nations has sparked a huge controversy, and took a new turn on Sunday when she claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had included her as an adviser among the delegates. The controversy started when photos of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s address at a UNSC session on artificial intelligence went viral on X, and users pointed out Junejo sitting behind him. Users then shared screenshots from Junejo’s X timeline, expressing support for Israel, which is in contrast to Pakistan’s pro-Palestinian stand. Users asked how someone known for “pro-Israel and pro-normalisation views” was in the Pakistani delegation. Others said it was a “grave breach of protocol” and “embarrassing for Pakistan’s pro-Palestine position.”

After the furore, Asif said on X that only the Foreign Office could explain her presence. The Foreign Office then clarified that she was not part of Pakistan’s accredited delegation. The FO said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted queries regarding the seating of a certain individual behind the defence minister at a recent meeting of the UNSC.”

“To clarify, the individual in question was not listed in the official letter of credence for the Pakistan delegation to the 80th UNGA session, signed by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister. “As such, her seating behind the defence minister did not have the approval of the deputy prime minister/ foreign minister.”

‘Not just taken aback, I was disturbed,’ says Asif

When asked on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, whether he was “taken aback” by the FO’s statement, Asif said: “I was taken aback, rather I was a bit disturbed that such people could be with the delegation whom no one owns later.”

He also denied that Junejo had written PM Shehbaz’s speech for the 80th UN General Assembly session. However, Junejo claimed in a post on X on Sunday that she had been working for PM Shehbaz Sharif for the past many months.

‘PM included me in UN delegation as adviser,’ says Junejo

“My policy briefs, advice and points during the Pakistan-India escalation are all part of the record and preserved,” she said, further claiming that the premier had assigned her the task of “writing the UN speech”. The London-based social media activist went on to claim that the PM himself had included her in the UN delegation as an adviser and that she was also issued a security pass.

“I worked with his team day and night. I travelled with him, stayed with his team in the same hotel and was also a part of his important meetings on the sidelines (of the UNGA session), such as the one with Bill Gates,” she said. She added that she was sitting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar behind the prime minister in another conference on climate on the sidelines of UNGA session.

Junejo added that after the session on climate, the protocol team escorted her to the session on AI, where she sat behind Asif. She also shared a picture of herself with Asif and Pakistan Crypto Council Chief Executive Officer Bilal Bin Saqib, as well as that of her UN card. “We sat together for 40 minutes waiting for the car, and returned to the hotel together in the same car. Khawaja Asif sahib sat with me in the backseat of the car,” Junejo added. She also claimed to have been a part of the PM’s speech-writing team since April.

‘Khawaja Asif tarnishing historic UN visit’

She questioned, “Why is Khawaja Asif sahib issuing such statements now and under what agenda is he tarnishing a historic visit of his government?” “The prime minister should ask him about this, as his authority has been challenged, not mine,” she said, adding Asif’s statements and the FO’s post “have embarrassed Pakistan globally”.

Junejo then warned, “If anyone attempts to malign my character or professional integrity, I reserve the right to pursue legal action in the UK.”