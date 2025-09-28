Palestinian militant group Hamas’ armed wing on Sunday (Sep 28) said that it had lost contact with two Israeli hostages in Gaza as Israel intensified its strikes in the region in the last 48 hours. It further called on the Israel Defence Forces to push back its troops and halt air sorties for 24 hours starting 6 pm (local time) today to make attempts to rescue the hostages.

“The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades announce the loss of contact with the two prisoners ... due to the brutal military operations and violent attacks in the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods over the past 48 hours,” the group said in a statement, referring to areas where Israeli armed forces have escalated their air and ground assaults.

“The lives of the two prisoners are in real danger, and (Israeli) forces must immediately withdraw to the south of Street 8 and halt aerial operations for 24 hours starting from 18:00 today to allow attempts to rescue the prisoners,” it said in another statement.

The names of the two hostages have not been released at the request of their families.

In the past, Hamas has said that it lost contact with an Israeli-American hostage. He was released a few days following that announcement.

According to a CNN report last week, Hamas’ military wing said that it would not be concerned for the lives of the hostages as long as Israel continued its campaign in Gaza.

“Your prisoners are distributed within the neighborhoods of Gaza City, and we will not be concerned for their lives as long as Netanyahu has decided to kill them,” the al-Qassam Brigades stated.

Hamas has said that Israel would not receive any of its hostages if the IDF continues its operations in the territory.

Netanyahu vows to ‘finish the job’

In his speech at the United Nations on Friday (Sep 26), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas despite global and national condemnation of the IDF’s intensified operations in Gaza.