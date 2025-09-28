/‘World must use every tool...’: Israel welcomes return of UN sanctions on Iran over nuclear ‘violations’

Israel on Sunday (Sep 28) welcomed the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran, saying that they were a direct response to Tehran’s violation of its nuclear programme. The sweeping sanctions come after European powers initiated the process for the so-called “snapback” mechanism, accusing the Islamic Republic of failing to meet its commitments. The move has drawn condemnation from Iran, which called it “unjustifiable”.

“As of today, the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions on Iran are officially back. This is a major development in response to Iran’s ongoing violations, especially on its military nuclear program,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The goal is clear: prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. The world must use every tool to achieve this goal.”

As the sanctions come into effect, Tehran said that it did not recognise the “illegal” measures. The foreign ministry warned that “any action aimed at undermining the rights and interests of its people will face a firm and appropriate response.”

‘Must not be the end of diplomacy’

Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said that the bloc will follow the UN’s move to reimpose sanctions, adding that the move “must not be the end of diplomacy” with the Islamic Republic. “A sustainable solution to the Iranian nuclear issue can only be achieved through negotiations,” Kallas said in a statement.

The Western nations have long accused Iran of seeking to build a nuclear weapon, despite Tehran’s repeated denials. In 2018, the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.

The talks between the US and Iran were ongoing to negotiate a deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme. However, the Israeli strikes in Iran that led to a 12-day conflict in June this year, briefly joined by the US, derailed the progress.