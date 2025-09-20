/British couple freed after months in Taliban custody, reunite with family in UK

Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, returned to the UK on Saturday (September 20) after being held in Afghanistan by the Taliban for nearly eight months. The couple arrived in London on a flight from Doha, Qatar, where they had received medical care following their release on Friday (September 19). Qatar played a pivotal role in securing their release, especially as concerns about their health grew.

Upon landing at Heathrow Airport, Barbie smiled as she walked with their daughter, Sarah Entwhistle, and Richard Lindsay, Britain’s special representative to Afghanistan, though the couple did not engage with waiting reporters. The couple’s family expressed immense relief and joy at their return, with a statement highlighting the crucial role of diplomacy, empathy, and global cooperation in securing their freedom. Their children said that, while their parents’ recovery would take time, the day marked a moment of great happiness and hope.

The Reynolds were arrested earlier this year in February while traveling back to their home in Bamiyan province. They were initially held in a high-security facility and later transferred to Kabul’s intelligence services, where they remained in poor conditions. The couple, who have been living in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years and hold Afghan citizenship, have been involved in various educational programs for women and children. They married in Kabul in 1970, and even after the Taliban returned to power in 2021, they chose to stay despite the British government’s advice to leave.

Though the Taliban has not provided an explanation for their detention, Barbie Reynolds expressed gratitude for their treatment while in captivity and reiterated their strong ties to Afghanistan. The couple expressed a desire to return to the country they call home if circumstances allow. In July, UN experts had urged the Taliban to release the couple, warning of serious health risks. After months of advocacy from the family, the couple was finally freed. Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi confirmed their release, saying they had been released after completing a judicial process.