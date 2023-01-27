International Holocaust Remembrance Day: History, theme, significance and everything you need to know

Today, the world is observing International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s the day for the commemoration of victims of the Jewish genocide that took place during World War 2. Nazi Germany slaughtered more than 6 million Jews, as well as other minority groups, under Adolf Hitler’s “final solution” campaign. The Holocaust saw more than two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population wiped out. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed every year not only to honour the victims of the Holocaust but also to reaffirm the global commitment to human rights and religious tolerance. The day is observed through memorial services, ceremonies, and educational activities in addition to individual acts of remembrance like lighting candles or placing flowers at Holocaust memorials.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day history

The United Nations General Assembly on 1 November 2005 adopted the 60/7 resolution to mark 27 January as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day every year. The day was chosen because the Auschwitz concentration camp, Germany’s biggest concentration camp, was liberated by Soviet forces in 1945 on this day. The UN resolution called on every member state to develop educational programmes and organise awareness activities to prevent future acts of genocide and condemn religious violence anywhere on the planet.

Holocaust Remembrance Day Theme

Every year, a specific theme is used to commemorate the day. ‘Home and Belonging’ is the focus of International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023. The stories of Holocaust victims who were displaced from their homes and deprived of their sense of identity are brought to light. The topic aims to spread awareness of the duty each person has to care for victims of crimes, the necessity of stopping hate speech, and the need to stop future genocides.

What’s the significance of Holocaust Remembrance Day

Understanding the risks of bigotry and intolerance as well as the causes of the Holocaust is essential for preventing future instances of similar tragedies. Many Holocaust survivors have committed their lives to spread awareness of the event, and their testimonies serve as a potent reminder of the capacity of humans for both good and evil. In order to ensure that future generations are aware of the history and lessons of the Holocaust, numerous nations and organisations have created Holocaust education initiatives.