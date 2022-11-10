In Pics | Holocaust: Unseen ghastly images of Nazis' Kristallnacht pogrom

Written By: Wion Web Desk | Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:39 PM(IST)


German authorities had expelled thousands of Jews of Polish citizenship living in Germany from the Reich. Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old Polish Jew had received news that his parents, residents in Germany since 1911, were among them who are expelled. 

In the wake of this, Ernst vom Rath, a german embassy official stationed in Paris was assassinated by Grynszpan on November 1938. This led to attacks on thousands of synagogues in Germany and Austria.

The mass violence ended in a ghastly mass murder of Jews communities. This wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms which took place on November 9 and 10, 1938 is known as Kristallnacht - 'The night of broken glass’.

WION brings you the unseen visuals from the destruction that perpetuated that night of the pogrom. 

Dortmund Synagogue vandalised in Kritallnacht pogrom

The rioters destroyed hundreds of synagogues and Jewish institutions throughout Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland on November 9 and 10, 1938. 

Many of these synagogues burned throughout the night in full view of the public and of local firefighters, who had received orders to intervene only to prevent flames from spreading to nearby buildings. 

In photo is the interior of a synagogue in Dortmund, Germany in the aftermath of Kritallnacht pogrom. 

(Photo Credit: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)

 

Jewish homes vandalised in Berlin, Vienna

The pogrom proved especially destructive in Berlin and Vienna, home to the two largest Jewish communities in the German Reich. 

Mobs of SA men (Sturmabteilung, the paramilitary wing of the Nazi Party) roamed the streets, attacking Jews in their houses and forcing Jews they encountered to perform acts of public humiliation.

The visuals here shows Jewish home vandalised in Vienna, Austria on November 10, 1938. 

 

Nazis shattered Jewish-owned shops, looted their wares

In response to the assassination of Ernst vom Rath, Nazis across Germany shattered the shop windows of 7,500 Jewish-owned commercial establishments and looted their wares. 

In picture is a damaged storefront of a Jewish-owned shop in Berlin, Germany. 


 

Desecration of objects from Zeven Synagogue in Germany

The Nazi regime forced Jews to perform acts of public humiliation as they themselves desecrated objects from Zeven Synagogue in Germany. 

The official figure for Jewish deaths, released by German officials in the aftermath of Kristallnacht, was 91. However, recent reports suggest that there were hundreds of deaths in the pogrom. 

 

 

Ceremonial hall at a Jewish cemetery gutted down in Graz, Austria

Nazi leaders unleashed a series of pogroms against the Jewish population in Germany. 

Here, the local residents are watching the burning of the hall at the Jewish cemetery during Kristallnacht pogrom in Graz, Austria. 

