In Pics | Holocaust: Unseen ghastly images of Nazis' Kristallnacht pogrom



German authorities had expelled thousands of Jews of Polish citizenship living in Germany from the Reich. Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old Polish Jew had received news that his parents, residents in Germany since 1911, were among them who are expelled.

In the wake of this, Ernst vom Rath, a german embassy official stationed in Paris was assassinated by Grynszpan on November 1938. This led to attacks on thousands of synagogues in Germany and Austria.

The mass violence ended in a ghastly mass murder of Jews communities. This wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms which took place on November 9 and 10, 1938 is known as Kristallnacht - 'The night of broken glass’.

WION brings you the unseen visuals from the destruction that perpetuated that night of the pogrom.