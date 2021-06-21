'Interesting signal' from North Korea's Kim Jong Un, says White House

After the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, said he was ready for "dialogue and confrontation", the White House believes it is an "interesting signal".

"His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal and we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a local media house.

Kim Jong Un’s communication comes as the US President Joe Biden said that his government is ready to carry out principled negotiations with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to discuss the challenges regarding North Korea’s nuclear "program towards the ultimate objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Sullivan said.

This is the first time Kin Jong Un has asked his government to prepare for "both dialogue and confrontation" with the US since Joe Biden took over the White House.

However, the White House is still waiting for direct communication from North Korea to officially and formally begin discussions about the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.