Inside UAE's Sheikh Mansour's bid to buy The Telegraph newspaper

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayen bin Sultan Al Nahyan, 53, or simply Sheikh Mansour is the brother of ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. Among Mansour’s many government and commercial roles he is vice-president of Abu Dhabi, vice-president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and vice-chairman of Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment company, Mubadala.

Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City in 2008. The club is now one of the world's most successful football clubs and a force to reckon with. The city has won Premier League seven times under his owner ship.

Sheikh Mansour's bid to buy The Telegraph newspaper

Along with the US-based RedBird Capital, Mansour's International Media Investments (IMI) is bidding for the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspaper titles and The Spectator magazine.

Mansour's IMI, according to the proposal, would be a "passive" partner. A spokesperson told The Times newspaper that the independence of the titles will remain "essential to protecting their reputation and credibility".

Which other newspapers Sheikh Mansour has ownership in?

The other papers owned by Sheikh Mansour's International Media Investments include The National, founded in Abu Dhabi in 2008.

Notably, The National's first editor Martin Newland was a former editor of The Daily Telegraph.

IMI also owned the al-Roeya newspaper which closed down in September last year.

The vast wealth owned by Sheikh Mansour

According to The Times, Mansour reportedly has a fortune of between £17 billion and £30 billion. But since he's linked to the state of UAE, the estimates are deemed unreliable.

He owns a vast palace in Abu Dhabi, a mansion in Spain and one of what is thought to be the world’s biggest superyachts, the 483ft A+ Yacht, formerly known as the Topaz.

In 2009 he spent £170 million on a 32 per cent stake in billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceship company.