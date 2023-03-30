Who is Sheikh Mansour? Here's everything you need to about UAE's newly appointed Vice President

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appointed Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE President issued the decision with the authorisation of the UAE Federal Supreme Council. Sheikh Mansour, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of the Presidential Court, was appointed the UAE Vice-President alongside Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In 2004, the UAE President appointed Sheikh Mansour as Minister of Presidential affairs. Previously, he handled the Presidential court and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. In 2006, he became the head of the Ministerial Development council and the Emirates Investment Authority in 2007.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mansour.

Sheikh Mansour: Vice-President of UAE

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was born on November 20, 1970, in Abu Dhabi (now the United Arab Emirates). He is a senior member of the Nahyan dynasty of Abu Dhabi and one of the foremost businessmen in the nation. Previously, he has served as the Chief Adviser to the UAE President and as Minister of Presidential affairs. Sheikh Mansour's father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was the ruler of Abu Dhabi from 1966 to 2004 and the UAE President from 1971 to 2004. He married Alia bint Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed in 1995 and Manal bint Mohammed Al Maktoum in 2005.

Sheikh Mansour: Net Worth

Sheikh Mansour has chaired various Abu Dhabi's financial entities, like the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the First Gulf Bank and the International Petroleum Investment Company. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the newly appointed Vice-President of UAE has a net worth of $30-40 billion. However, the official number is not known.

Sheikh Mansour: Football Clubs

Sheikh Mansour is best known for his investments in professional football. He bought the controlling share of Manchester City FC in 2008 using his investment vehicle, Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment. In 2013, Sheikh Mansour also became the primary investor in New York City FC. He also has majority stakes in Melbourne City FC (2014) and Mumbai City FC (2019).