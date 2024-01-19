Infant found in shopping bag by dog walker in London's Newham area

A newborn infant is currently receiving medical care in a hospital after being located in a shopping bag by a dog walker in east London. The Metropolitan police is currently searching for the baby's mother, underscoring the urgency of her immediate medical attention.

The baby was discovered at the intersection of Greenway and High Street South in Newham by an individual walking its dog at approximately 9:13 pm on Thursday.

The infant wrapped in a towel within the bag, was confirmed to be in good health and unharmed, as per the police statement. It is noteworthy that the Met Office recorded a temperature as low as -3°C in London at the time of this discovery.

Chief Superintendent Crick, overseeing law enforcement in Newham expressed gratitude towards individuals from the public who remained at the scene, cooperating with both officers and medical professionals. He acknowledged that their intervention played a pivotal role in preserving the baby's life.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life," said Crick.

Additionally, he emphasised the growing concern within the force for the well-being of the baby's mother, acknowledging the likely traumatic experience she has undergone and the immediate need for medical attention following the childbirth.

