India willing to assist Canada's extortion probe if Ottawa requests, says envoy

Indian authorities have said they could assist Canada in investigating the links of criminal gangs operating there and targeting Indo-Canadians. India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma made the remark but added that it would assist only if there is a formal request from Ottawa.

Canadian security agencies have alleged that crime rackets operating in Edmonton, Alberta and other provinces were being "orchestrated from India".

“Canadians are yet to request, with evidence. If specific and relevant evidence, not merely unsubstantiated allegations, are shared with us, pointing to links between Canadian extortionists and Indian gangsters, we shall act accordingly,” Verma was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times

Verma added that there were “existing mechanisms between the two governments to cooperate on organised crimes" and that New Delhi will pay heed if concrete proof is presented.

The Edmonton Police Service is of the view that a series of extortion, arsons and shooting in Alberta's capital region are being orchestrated by a network, operating from India.

On Thursday (Jan 18), the EPS released a video of a vehicle that was used in a drive-by shooting which they believe is connected to an extortion scheme that has so far exclusively targeted South Asian home builders in Edmonton.

"It's our belief they're targeting home builders maybe because...the people perpetrating these crimes view them as being affluent and able to provide funds," Staff Sgt. David Paton said during a briefing.

According to reports, the police is investigating 27 events linked to an "extortion series" that have transpired in the region since October last year.

Trudeau's liberal policies haunting him?

Experts are of the view that the freedom provided by the liberal regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to anti-India elements had finally started to catch up. Gang wars and Khalistani activities have become the norm in Canada. Although, the South Asian communities are currently the target, it may not take long for the organised criminal gangs to change their target demography as they gain more power.

India willing to cooperate with Canada comes at a time when Ottawa has done irreparable damage to the relations between the two nations. Last year, Trudeau addressed the Canadian parliament and said it had credible allegations that New Delhi was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.