Canada considers cap on international students amid housing crisis

Canada is considering putting a cap on the number of international students living in the country, as the housing crisis continues to deepen. Minister for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Marc Miller raised concerns over the current volume of international students in the country.

In an interview with CTV News, Miller did not indicate how big the reduction would be if implemented but added there was a need for serious conversation.

"This is a conversation the federal government will need to have with provincial governments to make sure that the provinces that have not been doing their jobs actually rein in those numbers on a pure volume basis," said Miller.

“That volume is disconcerting. It is really a system that has gotten out of control," he added.

The Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been aiming to bring 485,000 immigrants to Canada in 2024 and 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026. However, the population spurt and an increase in foreign students indicate that the housing sector is nowhere near ready to house the volume.

Canada's population grew by more than 430,000 during the third quarter of 2023, which was the fastest in any quarter since 1957.

Quizzed why the government was considering the move now given the idea was floated in AUgust last year, Miller said: "We need to be doing our jobs and making sure that we have a system that actually makes sure people have a financial capability to come to Canada, that we're actually verifying offer letters."

"And now it's time for us to have a conversation about volumes and the impact that that is having in certain areas."

What does it mean for India?

The decision could have serious ramifications for Indian students who often prefer Canada as their desired choice to secure advanced degrees. As per data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), there were 215,910 Indian international students in Canada out of 579,075.

Nearly half of the 32,000 tech workers who moved to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023 originated from India. Between July and October 2023, the Canadian government processed nearly 87,000 new study permit applications for Indian nationals, although it was 40 per cent less than the same period in 2022.

Canada remains an attractive destination for Indians but the charms might be dwindling of the current housing crisis persists and the Trudeau government is unable to commit to a solution.