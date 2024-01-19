Who is Mitsuko Tottori? Former flight attendant appointed as first female prez of Japan Airlines

For the first time in the history of a Japanese global airline called Japan Airlines, a woman has been selected as its next president. What’s more uplifting is that airline president-elect, Mitsuko Tottori, joined the flag carrier as a flight attendant in 1985 and moved up the rungs of her career ladder to reach the leadership role based on merit.

The announcement came on Thursday from Japan Airlines, as Tottori will replace Yuji Akasaka as president on April 1. Akaska will replace Yoshiharu Ueki as chairman, the airline’s most senior position.

Mitsuko Tottori: From flight attendant to President of Japan Airlines

Tottori’s appointment came at a time when Japan Airlines was in the news for the recent crash with a smaller coastguard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. She played a pivotal role in handling the situation that led to the “miraculous” evacuation of all 379 passengers onboard along with the crew.

Tottori said at a press conference that she has spent most of her career at the “frontline of safety and customer services”.

"Operational safety is the foundation of airlines. I will continue to demonstrate my firm commitment to this principle," she said.

Tottori joined Japan Airlines in April 1985 and in May 2015; she was promoted to her first leadership role as the Senior Director of Cabin Attendants Office.

In April 2022, she became the Managing Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of the cabin Attendants Division of the Company.

Last year in June, she was chosen as the Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company.

Talking about her illustrious career at the company, Japan Airlines said on its website that Tottori “gained a high level of insight and field experience in safe flight operations and service through her career as a cabin attendant and through her work with Corporate Safety & Security.”

“From 2020, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership as Senior Vice President, Cabin Attendants Division in balancing human resource development and employee motivation under the challenging management environment of the COVID-19 pandemic, making a significant contribution to maintaining safe operations.”

Tottori said at the press conference, she hope that her appointment "can encourage women, or give them the courage to take the next step".

It is very rare in Japan for women to lead major companies. Japan’s government is working towards it by urging businesses to appoint at least one woman as an executive by 2025.