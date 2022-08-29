Indonesian island experience three consecutive earthquakes, no tsunami warning issued

Indonesia’s Sumatra Island experienced an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on Monday – the third tremor that affected the area since morning, according to the meteorology and geophysics agency.

According to the official statement released by the agency, there was no tsunami warning issued by the authorities but they said that the tremors affected Mentawai islands, off Sumatra's west coast.

Although they first recorded the magnitude to be 6.4, it was later corrected to 6.1.

This was the strongest among the three earthquakes that rocked in the area with the previous ones recording 5.2 and 5.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. According to Reuters, it did not cause much damage to the infrastructure in the region but the vibrations were felt by the people living “in the Mentawai islands, in the provincial capital of Padang, and in the surrounding area of Bukitinggi”.

There were some reports of damages in Siberut island and in Novriadi, there were reports of evacuation. A local official told Reuters that they held evacuation drives in a number of islands in the area but that is mainly due to precaution and past experiences in the region.

The region is part of the “Pacific Ring of Fire” which is prone to devastating earthquakes and natural disasters due to the collision of various tectonic plates. Over the years, Indonesia has seen a number of big natural disasters and in 2009, Padang experienced an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude.

It was one of the worst earthquakes to hit the region and it ended up claiming over 1100 lives.

