IAEA 'on their way' to Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine, says Rafael Grossi

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi announced on Monday that he will be visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “later this week” in order to examine the damages sustained due to the ongoing conflict. “The day has come, IAEA’s Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia is now on its way,” Grossi tweeted, saying that he will be accompanied by his team.

The conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces near the nuclear plant has given rise to fears of a potential radiation leak. In the last few days, both sides have accused each other of shelling in the nearby areas and the IAEA also expressed their concern about the impacts of the continued fighting.

The United Nations and the IAEA both urged the parties to not engage in shelling near the plant due to safety reasons but Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba denied any change in stance from Russia. "Russian military must get out of the plant," he said on Twitter.

The situation at the power plant is a complex one at present as although it is operated by a Ukrainian crew, the control remains with Russian military who took over the facility in March.

Earlier, the RIA news agency reported that Ukrainian forces attacked a helicopter repairing plant in the region on Sunday. The report further claimed that Russia was able to destroy an enemy drone.

On the other hand, local governor Oleksandr Starukh took to Telegram to announce that Russian forces were shelling Zaporizhzhia and they ended up causing massive damages to the buildings.

