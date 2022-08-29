More than 5.7 million people affected by floods in Pakistan, over 1000 killed

Pakistan has been experiencing one of the worst floods in recent history and according to The News International, it has affected more than 5.7 million people in the country. The unprecedented levels of rainfall in the country have left a number of provinces submerged and in the last few days, the floods have caused massive damage to both lives and infrastructure all around Pakistan.

The death toll has already crossed 1000, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and around 1500 people were injured since July 14. Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Sindh were the worst affected provinces with the highest number of deaths.

The News International further said that the floods have also killed around 719,558 livestock and has destroyed 949,858 homes in the past few days leaving millions of people without any shelter.

The NDMA has attributed this disaster to record amounts of rainfall that the country received this year – an increase of almost 190 per cent in comparison to the average. The situation even forced the government to declare it a “national emergency” and the army was deployed in affected areas.

The army has been leading rescue operations around Pakistan with many areas still under water and the authorities have even asked for donations from around the world to improve the situation.

While the rains did stop for a bit, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has once again issued a warning for Nowshera and other nearby areas. They said that the river Kabul is expected to overflow causing more damage in the area.

