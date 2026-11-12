/Indonesia Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming resigns amid education credentials controversy. What happened?

Indonesia's Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has tendered his resignation to parliament, setting in motion the process of selecting his replacement amid growing political uncertainty within the government. Gibran had faced calls for impeachment following a Supreme Court ruling that found a high-school document used during his 2024 election campaign to be invalid.

His resignation comes as the political alliance between his father, former president Joko Widodo, and incumbent President Prabowo Subianto appears to be weakening. Prabowo, who stood alongside Gibran, told reporters that he had accepted the resignation with "a heavy heart". Upper house lawmakers will have 60 days to fill the vacancy using two candidates nominated by the president.

"[Gibran] has demonstrated a chivalrous attitude, a strong sense of responsibility, and the qualities of a statesman," Prabowo said, adding that the resignation was "for the benefit of the nation, the state, and the people of Indonesia".

"He certainly believes that he completed his education through a proper and structured process. However, we must understand that educational systems abroad differ from those in Indonesia," the president said.

Gibran has faced longstanding questions over whether his high-school qualifications fulfilled the legal requirements for becoming vice-president. He studied in Singapore and Australia and relied on an Indonesian equivalence certificate to establish his educational credentials. Under Indonesian law, vice-presidents must have completed senior secondary education or an equivalent qualification. However, the Supreme Court said there was no evidence confirming that Gibran had graduated.

"No evidence was found to show Gibran had a foreign diploma or certificate that could serve as the basis for equivalency with a senior high school or equivalent qualification," it said. The court also considered a Constitutional Court ruling issued earlier in October, which reached the same conclusion. Following the Supreme Court's decision, more than 100 lawmakers backed a parliamentary initiative that could have opened the way for impeachment proceedings against Gibran.

Gibran had previously maintained that his university education was sufficient evidence that he had completed senior high school. On Tuesday, he requested an opportunity to challenge the ruling and establish the validity of his educational qualifications, State Secretariat Prasetyo Hadi said.

Gibran's resignation amid Prabowo-Jokowi tensions

Gibran's inclusion in Prabowo's presidential ticket during the 2024 election was part of a political alliance between his father, outgoing president Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, and Prabowo, who had previously been his bitter political rival. At the time, Gibran was 36 years old and became eligible to contest the election following a controversial Constitutional Court ruling that exempted him from the minimum age requirement of 40.

However, tensions between Jokowi and Prabowo appear to have intensified. Since assuming the presidency, Prabowo has shown limited interest in continuing Jokowi's flagship legacy project, the construction of Nusantara, Indonesia's new capital. Instead, he has prioritised his own flagship initiative to provide free school meals across the country. Prabowo has also moved several Jokowi loyalists into different positions through a series of government reshuffles over the past year. Among those affected was long-serving finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Last week, authorities arrested several senior officials, including presidential chief of staff Listyo Sigit Prabowo - who is not related to the president - over suspicions of wiretapping the president. Prabowo dismissed Listyo a day later. The move was widely viewed as another indication of the weakening political alliance, as Listyo, a former national police chief, is considered a longtime Jokowi ally.

Political loyalties within the government also appear to be changing. On Monday, three members of Prabowo's cabinet jointly resigned from the political party led by Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi's youngest son. They cited their intention to concentrate on their responsibilities in Prabowo's administration. Neither Prabowo nor Jokowi has officially confirmed a breakdown in their relationship. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jokowi said he continued to support Prabowo's leadership. He also described Gibran's resignation as part of "political dynamics", adding that he had told his son "the position was temporary".

Indonesia faces mounting challenges