/Indonesia school collapse: Rescue ends after nine days with 67 dead, 104 survivors

Rescue operations at a collapsed Islamic boarding school in Depok, West Java, ended Tuesday (Oct 7), confirming 67 deaths and 104 survivors.
Rescue operations at the site of a collapsed Islamic boarding school in Indonesia’s Java island officially ended on Tuesday (Oct 7), with authorities confirming 67 deaths after nine days of continuous efforts. The multi-storey school building in Depok, West Java, crumbled on September 29 while more than 170 students were gathered inside for afternoon prayers. Search teams from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) have worked around the clock, sifting through debris and mud to locate survivors.
Speaking at a press conference, Basarnas chief Mohammad Syafii on Tuesday said, "Entering the 9th day, we have concluded the search and rescue operation for the victims".
Also read | ‘Living Nostradamus’ warns of 'imminent crisis,' makes chilling prophecy about Trump's plans for US military
His colleague, operations director Yudhi Bramantyo, confirmed that rescuers had cleared all remaining rubble and thoroughly checked the surrounding area before calling off the mission. "The total number of victims evacuated is 171, with 67 people dead, including eight body parts, and 104 people survived," he said.
Officials from the national disaster agency (BNPB), as per AFP, have described the collapse as Indonesia’s deadliest disaster so far this year. Deputy head Budi Irawan said it was "very unlikely there are still bodies there." So far, police have been able to identify only 17 of the victims through the Disaster Victim Identification unit.
Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the collapse, but early investigations point to possible construction flaws and poor maintenance. Police say the students were performing afternoon prayers at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java, in a building undergoing unauthorised expansion when it suddenly collapsed. While the female students praying in another section of the building reportedly escaped unharmed, the victims of the tragedy are mostly boys aged 12 to 17, studying in grades seven to eleven. Local officials have vowed to launch a full inquiry once rescue efforts conclude.