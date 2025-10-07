/Indonesia school collapse: Rescue ends after nine days with 67 dead, 104 survivors

Rescue operations at the site of a collapsed Islamic boarding school in Indonesia’s Java island officially ended on Tuesday (Oct 7), with authorities confirming 67 deaths after nine days of continuous efforts. The multi-storey school building in Depok, West Java, crumbled on September 29 while more than 170 students were gathered inside for afternoon prayers. Search teams from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) have worked around the clock, sifting through debris and mud to locate survivors.

Rescue called off

Speaking at a press conference, Basarnas chief Mohammad Syafii on Tuesday said, "Entering the 9th day, we have concluded the search and rescue operation for the victims".

His colleague, operations director Yudhi Bramantyo, confirmed that rescuers had cleared all remaining rubble and thoroughly checked the surrounding area before calling off the mission. "The total number of victims evacuated is 171, with 67 people dead, including eight body parts, and 104 people survived," he said.

Deadliest disaster this year

Officials from the national disaster agency (BNPB), as per AFP, have described the collapse as Indonesia’s deadliest disaster so far this year. Deputy head Budi Irawan said it was "very unlikely there are still bodies there." So far, police have been able to identify only 17 of the victims through the Disaster Victim Identification unit.

How the collapse happened